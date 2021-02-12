Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment found using ticker (MNR) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 14 with a mean TP of 18.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.38 and the 200 day MA is 15.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,776m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.