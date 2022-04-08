Twitter
Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.9% Downside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment found using ticker (MNR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.36 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 19.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.98 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -4.9%. The 50 day MA is 20.95 and the 200 day MA is 19.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,066m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mreic.reit

The potential market cap would be $1,966m based on the market concensus.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%. As of February 25, 2022, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

