Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment with ticker code (MNR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.36 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 20.31. Now with the previous closing price of 20.95 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,065m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.