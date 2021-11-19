Monmouth Real Estate Investment – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Monmouth Real Estate Investment found using ticker (MNR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.36 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 20.31. With the stocks previous close at 20.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day MA is 19.31 and the 200 day moving average is 18.79. The company has a market cap of $2,050m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mreic.reit

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.