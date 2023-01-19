MongoDB. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

MongoDB. with ticker code (MDB) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 365 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 254.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 202.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 175.45 and the 200 day MA is 257.88. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,915m. Find out more information at: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $17,429m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MongoDB. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen. and changed its name to MongoDB. in August 2013. MongoDB. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.