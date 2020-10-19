MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 320 and 245 calculating the mean target price we have 284.27. With the stocks previous close at 269.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 233 while the 200 day moving average is 205.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $15,736m. Find out more information at: http://www.mongodb.com

MongoDB operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

