MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.6% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 320 and 245 with the average target price sitting at 284.2. Now with the previous closing price of 209.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.6%. The 50 day MA is 214.76 and the 200 day MA is 187.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,208m. Company Website: http://www.mongodb.com

MongoDB operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

