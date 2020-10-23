MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 245 with a mean TP of 284.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 256.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day MA is 234.52 while the 200 day moving average is 208.59. The company has a market cap of $14,649m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mongodb.com

MongoDB operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

