MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.3% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 575 and 180 calculating the average target price we see 342.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 189.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 256.19 and the 200 day MA is 321.28. The market cap for the company is $12,695m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $22,891m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.