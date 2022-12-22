MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

MongoDB with ticker code (MDB) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 365 and 170 with the average target price sitting at 262.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 200.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 173.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 272.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,623m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $17,818m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.