MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 575 and 180 with the average target price sitting at 367.28. Now with the previous closing price of 284.32 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 268.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 398.77. The company has a market cap of $20,950m. Find out more information at: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $27,063m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.