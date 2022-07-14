Twitter
MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

MongoDB with ticker code (MDB) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 575 and 180 calculating the average target price we see 370.94. Now with the previous closing price of 291.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The day 50 moving average is 273.92 and the 200 day MA is 403.38. The company has a market cap of $20,112m. Company Website: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $25,615m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

