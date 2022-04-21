MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 650 and 325 calculating the mean target price we have 473.63. Now with the previous closing price of 416 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 392.9 and the 200 day MA is 436.1. The market cap for the company is $27,500m. Find out more information at: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $31,310m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.