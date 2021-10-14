MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

MongoDB found using ticker (MDB) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 534 and 410 calculating the average target price we see 479.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 470.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 464.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 360.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $30,698m. Find out more information at: http://www.mongodb.com

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.