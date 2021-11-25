MongoDB – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

MongoDB with ticker code (MDB) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 534 and 410 and has a mean target at 479.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 498.86 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 509.19 and the 200 day moving average is 383.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,283m. Company Website: http://www.mongodb.com

MongoDB provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen and changed its name to MongoDB in August 2013. MongoDB was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.