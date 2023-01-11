Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

MongoDB, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

MongoDB, Inc. found using ticker (MDB) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 365 and 170 calculating the mean target price we have 254.05. Now with the previous closing price of 182.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The 50 day MA is 174.14 and the 200 day moving average is 262.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,577m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.mongodb.com

The potential market cap would be $17,548m based on the market concensus.

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

