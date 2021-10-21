Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 29.0% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt LLP

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with ticker (LON:MONY) now has a potential upside of 29.0% according to Peel Hunt LLP.







Peel Hunt LLP set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price of 220 GBX at opening today (21/10/2021) indicates a potential upside of 29.0%. Trading has ranged between 198 (52 week low) and 311 (52 week high) with an average of 2,176,046 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,183,242,713.



Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Its Insurance segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare insurance products, including breakdown, home, life, motor, pet and travel insurance. Its Home Services offer customers the ability to search for and compare products, such as broadband, mobile phones, vouchers, shopping and utilities. Its TravelSupermarket.com segment offers customers car hire, flights, hotels and package holidays, among others. Its MoneySavingExpert is a consumer finance Website, which is dedicated to journalism, great tools and a community.







