Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 16.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with ticker (LON:MONY) now has a potential upside of 16.7% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price of 208 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.7%. Trading has ranged between 162 (52 week low) and 232 (52 week high) with an average of 1,568,651 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,142,438,437.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates price comparison sites for insurance, money, home services and other products. The Company’s segments include Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel. The Company’s sites include MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert, TravelSupermarket and Decision Tech. MoneySuperMarket is a price comparison Website that enables consumers to compare and switch insurance, money and home services products. MoneySavingExpert is a consumer finance Website that is customized to help consumers save money on bills and campaign for financial justice. TravelSupermarket compares travel deals in one place, including holidays, flights, car hire and hotels. Decision Tech is an operator of a business-to-business comparison technology for third-party brands, predominantly in the home communications area. Decision Tech also operates business-to-consumer home communication comparison Websites.



