Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 14.0% potential upside indicated by Numis

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with ticker (LON:MONY) now has a potential upside of 14.0% according to Numis.







Numis set a target price of 260 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price of 224 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.0%. Trading has ranged between 162 (52 week low) and 244 (52 week high) with an average of 1,261,341 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,224,044,676.



Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates price comparison sites for insurance, money, home services, and other products. Its segments include Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback. The Insurance segment services include the customer completing transactions for an insurance policy on the provider’s Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Money segment includes customers completing transactions for money products such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages on the provider’s Website. The Home Services segment includes customers completing transactions for home services products such as energy and broadband on the provider’s Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Travel segment includes customers completing the transaction for travel products on the provider’s Website or its Website. Cashback segments include customers completing transactions for retail, telecommunications, services, and travel products.







