Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 14.0% potential upside indicated by Numis

Broker Ratings

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with ticker (LON:MONY) now has a potential upside of 14.0% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 260 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC share price of 224 GBX at opening today (28/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 14.0%. Trading has ranged between 162 (52 week low) and 244 (52 week high) with an average of 1,261,341 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,224,044,676.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates price comparison sites for insurance, money, home services, and other products. Its segments include Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback. The Insurance segment services include the customer completing transactions for an insurance policy on the provider’s Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Money segment includes customers completing transactions for money products such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages on the provider’s Website. The Home Services segment includes customers completing transactions for home services products such as energy and broadband on the provider’s Website, its Website, or a telephone call. The Travel segment includes customers completing the transaction for travel products on the provider’s Website or its Website. Cashback segments include customers completing transactions for retail, telecommunications, services, and travel products.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/ajo8R
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.