Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 31.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MONY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 395 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 31.8% from the opening price of 299.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.4 points and decreased 35.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 419.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 210 GBX.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 313.00 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 349.48. There are currently 536,628,326 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,469,622. Market capitalisation for LON:MONY is £1,587,346,522 GBP.

