Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC 24.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MONY) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 310 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 24.7% from today’s opening price of 248.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.4 points and decreased 54.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 368.85 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 210 GBX.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 283.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 309.68. There are currently 536,674,673 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,079,469. Market capitalisation for LON:MONY is £1,297,679,375 GBP.

