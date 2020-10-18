Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential -41.3% Downside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1 with a mean TP of 2.33. With the stocks previous close at 3.97 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -41.3%. The 50 day MA is 3.07 and the 200 day moving average is 2.72. The market cap for the company is $289m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International has strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn