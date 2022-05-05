Twitter
Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 13.25. Now with the previous closing price of 10.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.4%. The 50 day MA is 10.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.77. The market cap for the company is $968m. Company Website: https://corporate.moneygram.com

The potential market cap would be $1,272m based on the market concensus.

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

