Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.6% Downside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1 and has a mean target at 2.33. Now with the previous closing price of 3.09 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.21 while the 200 day moving average is 2.49. The company has a market cap of $190m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

