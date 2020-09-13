Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.2% Downside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 1 and has a mean target at 2.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.92 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -20.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $185m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

