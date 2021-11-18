Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.0% Upside

Moneygram International with ticker code (MGI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.31. Now with the previous closing price of 6.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 81.0%. The day 50 moving average is 7.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.35. The market cap for the company is $543m. Company Website: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.