Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.3% Upside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.25 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.31. With the stocks previous close at 7.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.3%. The 50 day MA is 6.68 while the 200 day moving average is 8.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $677m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.