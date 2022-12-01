Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 16.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.89 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The day 50 moving average is 10.56 and the 200 day MA is 10.35. The company has a market cap of $1,054m. Company Website: https://corporate.moneygram.com

The potential market cap would be $1,597m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.