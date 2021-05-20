Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.49 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $582m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.