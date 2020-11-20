Moneygram International – Consensus Indicates Potential -51.9% Downside

Moneygram International found using ticker (MGI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.28 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -51.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.87 while the 200 day moving average is 3.41. The market cap for the company is $509m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.moneygram.com

MoneyGram International, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International is based in Dallas, Texas.