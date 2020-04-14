Mondi Plc 21.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Mondi Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MNDI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Mondi Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1650 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 21.8% from today’s opening price of 1355 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 77 points and decreased 265.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1861 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1156.5 GBX.

Mondi Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,511.42 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,626.30. There are currently 112,792,143 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,063,794. Market capitalisation for LON:MNDI is £6,468,595,524 GBP.

