Mondi Plc 16.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Mondi Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MNDI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Mondi Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2025 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.7% from today’s opening price of 1735.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 65.5 points and increased 109.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1936.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 1484 GBX.

Mondi Plc has a 50 day moving average of 5,026.43 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,560.28. There are currently 485,553,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,634,001. Market capitalisation for LON:MNDI is £8,406,232,123 GBP.