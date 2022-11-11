Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Mondi Plc 10.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Mondi Plc with ticker (LON:MNDI) now has a potential upside of 10.3% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 1,760 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Mondi Plc share price of 1,579 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 10.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,234 (52 week low) and 1,953 (52 week high) with an average of 1,426,572 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £7,792,722,437.

Mondi PLC is a United Kingdom-based packaging and paper company. The Company’s business is integrated across the value chain from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper. Corrugated Packaging provides product types, such as containerboard, corrugated solutions, and pulp. The Flexible Packaging provides product types, such as kraft paper, paper bags, consumer flexibles and pulp. The Uncoated Fine Paper provides product types, such as uncoated fine, paper newsprint, and pulp. It offers a range of environmentally sound home, office, converting and professional printing papers, tailored to the latest digital and offset print technologies.



