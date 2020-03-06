Mondi Plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Mondi Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MNDI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Mondi Plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1760 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.8% from the opening price of 1588 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 69.5 points and decreased 62 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 1861 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1484 GBX.

Mondi Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,671.57 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,541.36. There are currently 485,553,780 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,284,505. Market capitalisation for LON:MNDI is £7,637,218,732 GBP.

