Mondelez International – Consenus Indicates Potential 9.6% Upside

Posted by: Amilia Stone 4th February 2020

Mondelez International found using ticker (MDLZ) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 56 calculating the average target price we see 62.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 55.01 and the 200 day moving average is 54.17. The market cap for the company is $82,862m. Company Website: http://www.mondelezinternational.com

Mondelez International, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods and changed its name to Mondelez International in October 2012. Mondelez International was founded in 2000 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

