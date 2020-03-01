Mondelez International – Consenus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Mondelez International with ticker code (MDLZ) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 64. With the stocks previous close at 54.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.87 and the 200 day moving average is 54.67. The company has a market cap of $75,659m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mondelezinternational.com

Mondelez International, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International in October 2012. Mondelez International was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

