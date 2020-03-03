Mondelez International – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Mondelez International found using ticker (MDLZ) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 63.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 56.84 and the 200 day MA is 54.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $80,632m. Find out more information at: http://www.mondelezinternational.com

Mondelez International, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International in October 2012. Mondelez International was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

