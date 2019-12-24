Mondelez International – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Mondelez International found using ticker (MDLZ) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 66 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 61. Now with the previous closing price of 55.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $78,801m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mondelezinternational.com

Mondelez International, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods and changed its name to Mondelez International in October 2012. Mondelez International was founded in 2000 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.