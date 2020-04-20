Monaker Group Common Stoc – Consenus Indicates Potential 337.5% Upside

Monaker Group Common Stoc with ticker code (MKGI) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 337.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1.1 and the 200 day moving average is 1.86. The market cap for the company is $12m. Company Website: http://www.monakergroup.com

Monaker Group, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive and changed its name to Monaker Group in June 2015. Monaker Group was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

