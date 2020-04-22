Monaker Group Common Stoc – Consenus Indicates Potential 288.9% Upside

Monaker Group Common Stoc with ticker code (MKGI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 288.9%. The 50 day MA is 1.09 and the 200 day MA is 1.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.monakergroup.com

Monaker Group, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive and changed its name to Monaker Group in June 2015. Monaker Group was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

