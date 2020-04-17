Monaker Group Common Stoc – Consenus Indicates Potential 284.6% Upside

Monaker Group Common Stoc found using ticker (MKGI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.91 this indicates there is a potential upside of 284.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.14 and the 200 day moving average is 1.87. The market cap for the company is $10m. Company Website: http://www.monakergroup.com

Monaker Group, operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and auxiliary services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, or EXVG.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive and changed its name to Monaker Group in June 2015. Monaker Group was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

