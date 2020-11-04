Monaker Group Common Stoc – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.5% Upside

Monaker Group Common Stoc found using ticker (MKGI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 4.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 137.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.22 and the 200 day moving average is 1.95. The company has a market cap of $28m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.monakergroup.com

Monaker Group operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive and changed its name to Monaker Group in June 2015. Monaker Group was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.