Momo Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Momo Inc. found using ticker (MOMO) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51.12 and 39.32 and has a mean target at 44.35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.18 and the 200 day MA is 34.62. The market cap for the company is $6,862m. Company Website: http://www.immomo.com

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.