Molten Ventures PLC 54.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Molten Ventures PLC with ticker (LON:GROW) now has a potential upside of 54.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Molten Ventures PLC share price of 413 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 54.1%. Trading has ranged between 240 (52 week low) and 1,054 (52 week high) with an average of 692,408 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £697,067,098.



Molten Ventures plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital firm in Europe, developing, and investing in technology companies. The Company invests across various sectors, such as across four sectors: consumer technology, enterprise technology, hardware and deep tech, and digital health and wellness. The Company’s core companies include Trustpilot, Graphcore, Revolut, Ledger, CoachHub, Form3, ISAR Aerospace, and N26, UiPath, Lyst, Aircall, Thought Machine, RavenPack, Cazoo, M-Files, Smava, whilst Perkbox, Freetrade, Aiven and Endomagand. The Company seeks new markets, for global expansion, Internet Protocol, technology, and management teams to deliver success. The Company also look for businesses to generate margins to ensure growth in markets.







