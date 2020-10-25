Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company found using ticker (TAP) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 32 with a mean TP of 44.87. With the stocks previous close at 37.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The day 50 moving average is 36.89 and the 200 day MA is 40.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,247m. Visit the company website at: http://www.molsoncoors.com

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm’s, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey’s, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel’s, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry’s Hard, Redd’s, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Coors Original, Aquarelle, Carling, Carling Black Label, Coors Edge, Coors Slice, Exel, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Molson Ultra, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard’s, Brasseurs de MontrÃ©al, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Strongbow cider, Dos Equis, and Moretti. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck’s, Branik, Cobra, Corona Extra, Lowenbrau, Pardubicky Pivovar, Rekorderlig cider, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, Singha, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

