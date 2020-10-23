Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 44.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.89 and the 200 day MA is 40.33. The company has a market cap of $8,247m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.molsoncoors.com

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm’s, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey’s, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel’s, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry’s Hard, Redd’s, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It also offers various brands, such as Belgian Moon, Coors Original, Aquarelle, Carling, Carling Black Label, Coors Edge, Coors Slice, Exel, Mad Jack, Molson Canadian, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Molson Ultra, Old Style Pilsner, Rickard’s, Brasseurs de MontrÃ©al, Creemore Springs, Granville Island, Le Trou du Diable, Heineken, Heineken 0.0, Strongbow cider, Dos Equis, and Moretti. In addition, the company provides its products under the Staropramen, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Ozujsko, Aspall Cider, Bavaria, Beck’s, Branik, Cobra, Corona Extra, Lowenbrau, Pardubicky Pivovar, Rekorderlig cider, Sharp’s Doom Bar, and Stella Artois brand names. Further, it offers its products under the Thunderbolt, Carling Strong, Miller Ace, Miller Chill, Miller Ultra, Singha, and Zima brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

