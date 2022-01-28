Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company found using ticker (TAP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 41 with a mean TP of 54.08. With the stocks previous close at 48.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The day 50 moving average is 47.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.06. The company has a market cap of $10,472m. Company Website: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $11,706m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.