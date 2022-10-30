Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Molson Coors Beverage Company found using ticker (TAP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 65 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 50.47 and the 200 day MA is 52.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,106m. Find out more information at: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $12,025m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

