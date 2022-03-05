Twitter
Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have 54.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.84 and the 200 day MA is 49.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,062m. Company Website: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $11,790m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

