Molson Coors Beverage Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Molson Coors Beverage Company with ticker code (TAP) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 45 and has a mean target at 53.5. Now with the previous closing price of 51.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day MA is 52.12 and the 200 day MA is 53.06. The company has a market cap of $10,805m. Company Website: https://www.molsoncoors.com

The potential market cap would be $11,256m based on the market concensus.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.